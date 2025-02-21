Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) is M Financial Asset Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

M Financial Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises about 4.4% of M Financial Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. M Financial Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $129.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $115.51 and a 1 year high of $137.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.12.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

