Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.19.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Up 1.3 %

CAKE opened at $54.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.06 and a 200 day moving average of $45.31. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $33.05 and a 12 month high of $57.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $920.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.67 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 43.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is presently 41.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter worth $973,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,364,000 after purchasing an additional 22,416 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth $1,142,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 403,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,353,000 after purchasing an additional 99,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

