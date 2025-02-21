Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Decreases Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lowered its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $127.35 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.17 and a 52 week high of $132.84. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.88.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAH. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.87.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

