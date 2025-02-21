BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Shares Acquired by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,461,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,568 shares during the period. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust accounts for about 1.9% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $7,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BGY. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 132,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares during the period.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock opened at $5.57 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $5.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0426 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

