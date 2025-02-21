Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Purchases 2,007 Shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF comprises about 0.6% of Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTA. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 30,211 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,046,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 179,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period.

Get Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CTA opened at $29.80 on Friday. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $30.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.30.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.