Timonier Family Office LTD. Acquires New Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Timonier Family Office LTD. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 223,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,569,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up about 7.5% of Timonier Family Office LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after buying an additional 15,176 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 106,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Hiley Hunt Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hiley Hunt Wealth Management now owns 54,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $66.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $57.33 and a one year high of $71.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.62.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.