Timonier Family Office LTD. Invests $4.49 Million in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Timonier Family Office LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 171,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 2.3% of Timonier Family Office LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 111,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,743,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,667,000 after purchasing an additional 194,087 shares during the period. Financial Harvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,502,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,765,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,423,000 after purchasing an additional 146,503 shares during the period. Finally, RW Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 1,799,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,135,000 after purchasing an additional 65,059 shares during the period.

DFEM opened at $27.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.85. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $28.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

