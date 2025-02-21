Peoples Bank OH Makes New Investment in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Peoples Bank OH acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 1,320.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 106.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the third quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 33.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

ATSG stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.19. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -557.36 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATSG. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.50 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $15.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

