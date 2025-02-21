61,625 Shares in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) Acquired by Timonier Family Office LTD.

Timonier Family Office LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 61,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF makes up 0.8% of Timonier Family Office LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFGR. Creative Planning increased its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,750,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,521,000 after purchasing an additional 103,002 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,470,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,153,000 after purchasing an additional 356,674 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 689,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,905,000 after purchasing an additional 30,027 shares during the period. Finally, North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 39,265 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFGR opened at $26.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.18. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $23.36 and a 12-month high of $29.39.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

