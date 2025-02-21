Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 90.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,361,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882,656 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth $162,953,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 1,454.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 538,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,754,000 after acquiring an additional 503,824 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at about $50,531,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 108.2% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 554,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,476,000 after purchasing an additional 287,983 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Carvana from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Carvana Stock Performance

NYSE:CVNA opened at $248.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.85 and its 200 day moving average is $207.18. The firm has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24,827.83 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.25. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $48.15 and a 52-week high of $292.84.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 44,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.47, for a total transaction of $11,416,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,617,150.75. This trade represents a 18.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.68, for a total value of $5,513,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,125,524.16. The trade was a 9.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,629 shares of company stock valued at $44,833,799. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

