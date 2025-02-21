Summerhill Capital Management lnc. Grows Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Summerhill Capital Management lnc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Vertiv comprises approximately 5.4% of Summerhill Capital Management lnc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Summerhill Capital Management lnc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $7,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 425,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,305,000 after purchasing an additional 36,056 shares during the period. Prakash Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth about $411,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth about $19,030,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Vertiv by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 384,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,703,000 after acquiring an additional 51,074 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $11,353,152.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,549.57. This trade represents a 81.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.39, for a total value of $5,271,064.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,750. This trade represents a 60.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRT. Barclays decreased their target price on Vertiv from $142.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Fox Advisors assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.57.

Vertiv Trading Down 3.0 %

VRT opened at $104.56 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $155.84. The company has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.69, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.27.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

