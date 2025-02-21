NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) Shares Bought by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 198,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF were worth $5,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 6,635.1% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,412,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,454 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC purchased a new position in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $5,751,000. Mason & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 77.6% in the third quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 398,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after acquiring an additional 174,123 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 427,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after acquiring an additional 90,939 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,032,000.

NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HFXI opened at $27.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.74. NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $28.13.

About NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF

The IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (HFXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies located in developed nations outside of North America, with roughly half of its foreign currency exposure hedged to the USD.

