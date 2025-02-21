Advyzon Investment Management LLC Invests $245,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,708,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,399,000 after buying an additional 39,186 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,472,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Analog Devices by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 22,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Analog Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.19.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $243.82 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.57 and a twelve month high of $247.10. The company has a market capitalization of $120.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.06 and a 200 day moving average of $219.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 111.85%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.83, for a total transaction of $2,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,590.89. The trade was a 31.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

