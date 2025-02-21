Advyzon Investment Management LLC Makes New $277,000 Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 112.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 18.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 210,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after acquiring an additional 32,507 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $59.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.80. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tyson Foods

About Tyson Foods

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.