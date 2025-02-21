Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys 20,260 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,260 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $59.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.57 and a 200-day moving average of $58.80.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.