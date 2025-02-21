SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) EVP Sells $383,519.82 in Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) EVP Dan Juckniess sold 2,591 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.02, for a total value of $383,519.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,367,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,429,783.68. This trade represents a 0.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dan Juckniess also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 30th, Dan Juckniess sold 9,819 shares of SPS Commerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total value of $1,813,176.54.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Dan Juckniess sold 5,831 shares of SPS Commerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.31, for a total value of $1,168,007.61.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

SPS Commerce stock opened at $143.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.85. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.81 and a 1 year high of $218.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 12.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 9,418.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 9,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective (down previously from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.11.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

