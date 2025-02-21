Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Insider Ilene R. Baylinson Sells 14,500 Shares

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $988,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,167.68. This trade represents a 85.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $66.80 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $65.79 and a one year high of $93.97. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.87.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.22. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMS. StockNews.com downgraded Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James upgraded Maximus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maximus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Maximus during the fourth quarter worth $71,443,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Maximus by 277.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 878,894 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,878,000 after acquiring an additional 645,760 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maximus during the fourth quarter worth $30,285,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Maximus by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 882,953 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,912,000 after acquiring an additional 377,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Maximus during the fourth quarter worth $22,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

