Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM) Insider Purchases C$11,326.00 in Stock

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) insider 684739 B.C. Ltd. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.33 per share, with a total value of C$11,326.00.

684739 B.C. Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 11th, 684739 B.C. Ltd. acquired 500 shares of Vecima Networks stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.72 per share, with a total value of C$8,360.00.

On Friday, December 6th, 684739 B.C. Ltd. acquired 500 shares of Vecima Networks stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.89 per share, with a total value of C$8,445.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, 684739 B.C. Ltd. acquired 500 shares of Vecima Networks stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$17.17 per share, with a total value of C$8,585.00.

Vecima Networks Price Performance

VCM stock opened at C$11.20 on Friday. Vecima Networks Inc. has a 1 year low of C$10.75 and a 1 year high of C$23.01. The company has a market cap of C$268.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Vecima Networks Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Vecima Networks’s payout ratio is currently 26.68%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VCM. Cormark downgraded shares of Vecima Networks from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Accountability Research decreased their price target on shares of Vecima Networks from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Vecima Networks from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

