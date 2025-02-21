Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) CEO Sells $304,228.92 in Stock

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) CEO John D. Quisel sold 5,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $304,228.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,450,512.24. This represents a 3.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Disc Medicine Stock Down 0.2 %

Disc Medicine stock opened at $54.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.02. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $77.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRON. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Disc Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.90.

Institutional Trading of Disc Medicine

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 17.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,333,000 after purchasing an additional 70,983 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 39.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,683,000 after purchasing an additional 235,115 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the third quarter valued at about $589,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 45.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 13.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 19,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

