PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) VP Michael K. Walton Sells 6,000 Shares

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) VP Michael K. Walton sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total value of $636,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,929.63. This represents a 86.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR opened at $106.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $90.04 and a 1 year high of $125.50.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.53%. On average, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PACCAR

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 221.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 8,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on PACCAR from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PACCAR from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of PACCAR in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $121.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on PACCAR from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PCAR

About PACCAR

(Get Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.