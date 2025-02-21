Compass (NYSE:COMP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, The Goldman Sachs Group Analyst Says

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.77% from the company’s current price.

COMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Compass from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Compass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Compass from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Compass from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Compass currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

Shares of COMP opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.48 and a beta of 2.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.23. Compass has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Compass will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $63,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,070,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,584,828.09. This trade represents a 14.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 42,717 shares of Compass stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $294,747.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,957,283 shares in the company, valued at $13,505,252.70. This represents a 2.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,503,816 shares of company stock valued at $99,574,208. 6.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

