WP Advisors LLC Purchases 278 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.
Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $178.40 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $151.76 and a 1-year high of $182.38. The company has a market cap of $127.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.59.
Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
