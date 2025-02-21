WP Advisors LLC Purchases 278 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $178.40 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $151.76 and a 1-year high of $182.38. The company has a market cap of $127.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.59.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.