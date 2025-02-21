WP Advisors LLC Has $235,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

WP Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 198.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,229,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $911,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138,000 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,284,000. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. now owns 900,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,920,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 72,653.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 589,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,223,000 after acquiring an additional 588,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,640,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $92.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $81.14 and a 12 month high of $105.47.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

