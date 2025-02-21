Douglas J. Herrington Sells 5,501 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total value of $1,256,648.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,434,843.92. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $222.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.10 and its 200-day moving average is $203.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.74.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 12.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 401,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $77,515,000 after buying an additional 44,615 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $651,000. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 40,648 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,418 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

