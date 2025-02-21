Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Shares Down 12.5% – What’s Next?

Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA – Get Free Report) fell 12.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 76,216,578 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the average session volume of 29,476,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.03.
About Alba Mineral Resources
To this end, it has a diversified portfolio of unique gold assets in the UK including:
Clogau-St David’s Gold Mine, Wales
Dolgellau Gold Exploration Project, Wales
Gwynfynydd Gold Mine, Wales
Alba also holds funding-risk-free investments in two companies: GreenRoc Mining plc, a listed vehicle fast-tracking the development of its advanced graphite and ilmenite projects in Greenland; and Horse Hill Developments Ltd, a UK-based oil producer.
