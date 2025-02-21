Poolbeg Pharma (LON:POLB) Shares Down 19% – What’s Next?

Poolbeg Pharma PLC (LON:POLB – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 19% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.70 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.89 ($0.05). 3,471,574 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 3,471,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.80 ($0.06).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Poolbeg Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Poolbeg Pharma
Poolbeg Pharma Price Performance
Poolbeg Pharma Company Profile
Poolbeg Pharma plc is focussed on the development and commercialisation of innovative medicines targeting serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. Its model focusses upon developing its exciting clinical assets and commercialising approved and marketed drugs to support the growth of the Company and the development of its robust pipeline of innovative products, thereby driving significant value creation.
Poolbeg is led by an experienced leadership team with a history of delivering significant shareholder value.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Poolbeg Pharma
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Poolbeg Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poolbeg Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.