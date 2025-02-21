Poolbeg Pharma (LON:POLB) Shares Down 19% – What’s Next?

Poolbeg Pharma PLC (LON:POLB – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 19% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.70 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.89 ($0.05). 3,471,574 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 3,471,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.80 ($0.06).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Poolbeg Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of £20.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8.06.

Poolbeg Pharma plc is focussed on the development and commercialisation of innovative medicines targeting serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. Its model focusses upon developing its exciting clinical assets and commercialising approved and marketed drugs to support the growth of the Company and the development of its robust pipeline of innovative products, thereby driving significant value creation.

Poolbeg is led by an experienced leadership team with a history of delivering significant shareholder value.

