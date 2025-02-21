SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Susquehanna from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Glj Research upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.53.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $18.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.29. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $78.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 33,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 401.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

