Meitav Investment House Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 42,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 144,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 16,286 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 570,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,030,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 18,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 423.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.07 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.06.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

