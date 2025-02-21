Meitav Investment House Ltd. Trims Stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 68.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,970 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 4,531.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 23,564 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $540,000. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,957,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KBE opened at $57.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.42. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $42.77 and a 1-year high of $63.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.27 and a 200 day moving average of $55.71.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

