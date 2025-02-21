Meitav Investment House Ltd. Grows Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in M&T Bank by 2,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 329.2% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Tracy S. Woodrow sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.75, for a total transaction of $468,210.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,875.75. This trade represents a 29.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 2,490 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $537,566.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,546,856.81. This trade represents a 13.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

MTB opened at $197.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.64. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $133.03 and a 1 year high of $225.70. The stock has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

MTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $223.50 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $205.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.68.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

