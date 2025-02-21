Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 417,794 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,881,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417,794 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.06% of Sunnova Energy International worth $23,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 11,435 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOVA. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $9.00 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.03.

NOVA stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $254.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

