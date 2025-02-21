Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stake Reduced by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,486 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $34,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on REGN. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $795.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $696.02 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $642.00 and a one year high of $1,211.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $700.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $886.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.08.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

