WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Sells 275 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $108.70 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.67 and a one year high of $111.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

