Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 243,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,521 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $7,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 4,472.7% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Dropbox Trading Down 2.4 %

Dropbox stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $33.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.51.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.11). Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 135.85% and a net margin of 22.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 80,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $2,493,054.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,018,646.02. This trade represents a 0.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $75,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 413,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,570,150.32. The trade was a 0.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 900,238 shares of company stock worth $26,680,195 over the last 90 days. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.