Wealth Alliance Lowers Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Wealth Alliance lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 17,984.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 914,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,357,000 after purchasing an additional 909,820 shares in the last quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 39,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PSEP opened at $39.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.82. The stock has a market cap of $767.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

