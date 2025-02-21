Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 49,839 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 3,653.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,839 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $8,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000.

IWN opened at $165.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.39. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $145.71 and a one year high of $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

