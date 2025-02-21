Cumberland Partners Ltd Makes New Investment in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 362,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $133,776,000 after purchasing an additional 13,505 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 5,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 price target (down from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, December 20th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $343.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $340.61 and a 12 month high of $481.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $377.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $413.16.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 26.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 14.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In related news, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total transaction of $366,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,724.60. This trade represents a 28.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total value of $52,579.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,681.95. The trade was a 15.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Further Reading

