Wealth Alliance Has $1.20 Million Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Wealth Alliance cut its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,801 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 104.1% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $59.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $68.50. The company has a market capitalization of $150.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.39.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 12.19%. On average, analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura upgraded HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

