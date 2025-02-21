Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Invests $883,000 in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in GeneDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in GeneDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in GeneDx by 347.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 52,843 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GeneDx by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in GeneDx by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GeneDx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on WGS. Craig Hallum upped their target price on GeneDx from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on GeneDx from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on GeneDx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on GeneDx from $75.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GeneDx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Insider Transactions at GeneDx

In other news, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $108,737.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,590.80. This represents a 5.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 51,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.48, for a total value of $4,858,161.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,505.60. The trade was a 96.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,584 shares of company stock valued at $11,336,520 over the last ninety days. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GeneDx Price Performance

GeneDx stock opened at $101.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.40. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $115.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.83 and a beta of 2.01.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.66. GeneDx had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $95.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.24 million. On average, equities analysts predict that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

GeneDx Company Profile

(Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.