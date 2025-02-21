Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521,374 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,189,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,182 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,263 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,550,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,165,000 after purchasing an additional 27,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,439,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,639,000 after purchasing an additional 369,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $92.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.45. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $89.16 and a 12 month high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.3414 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.