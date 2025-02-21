BTIG Research Upgrades Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) to “Buy”

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $220.00 price target on the stock.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Snowflake from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Snowflake from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.08.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $185.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $107.13 and a twelve month high of $235.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.31.

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.50, for a total transaction of $2,797,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 552,930 shares in the company, valued at $103,121,445. This represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 2,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $351,007.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,667,476.32. This represents a 6.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 394,345 shares of company stock worth $67,286,835. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,637,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662,671 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Snowflake by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,867,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,755,000 after acquiring an additional 54,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $988,950,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,108,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,155,000 after buying an additional 2,805,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $750,572,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

