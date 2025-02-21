StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Insider Sells $1,767,300.00 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) insider Glenn Henry Stevens sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total value of $1,767,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,964 shares in the company, valued at $9,185,718.48. This trade represents a 16.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $126.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.45 and its 200-day moving average is $94.35. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.77. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.03 and a 52-week high of $127.95.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Shares of StoneX Group are set to split on Monday, March 24th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, February 5th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, March 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.39. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 16.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in StoneX Group by 8,088.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 24,264 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the third quarter worth about $5,348,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 11.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after buying an additional 14,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 38.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 154,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,670,000 after acquiring an additional 43,126 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StoneX Group

(Get Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.