Charles J. Meyers Sells 3,562 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 3,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.04, for a total value of $3,309,240.48. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,412,197.52. This represents a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $940.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $932.17 and a 200 day moving average of $899.99. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.14 and a 1 year high of $994.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 9.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 199.30%.

EQIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Equinix from $995.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,085.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $994.82.

Institutional Trading of Equinix

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

