1,280 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Bought by Centricity Wealth Management LLC

Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 51,250.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,779,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,575,880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762,735 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $336,231,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 10.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,679,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,516,827,000 after purchasing an additional 795,438 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 295.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 693,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $280,932,000 after purchasing an additional 518,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 37,025.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 480,780 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $187,019,000 after purchasing an additional 479,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.44.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $394.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $402.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.77 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

