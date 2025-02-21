Centricity Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,000. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Centricity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arista Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,116,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 134,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,561,000 after acquiring an additional 13,233 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 118,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,056,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 90,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOOG stock opened at $382.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $375.37 and its 200-day moving average is $356.06. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $285.24 and a 52 week high of $386.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

