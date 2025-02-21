Centricity Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.68 Million Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU)

Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 73,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,000. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Centricity Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 327,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 21,654 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 149,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 133,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 80,623 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBDU opened at $22.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.08. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $24.90.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDU was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.