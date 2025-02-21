883 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Acquired by Centricity Wealth Management LLC

Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,010,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,045,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,897 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,889.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,134,969 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,668 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 24,531.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,228,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $303,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,116 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 387.7% in the third quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 811,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $219,761,000 after purchasing an additional 645,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,013,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,774,948,000 after purchasing an additional 460,851 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,802.11. This represents a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $246.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $253.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.80 and a 52 week high of $287.01.

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.96.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

