Centricity Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Centricity Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. One Day In July LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 134,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,583,000 after purchasing an additional 29,838 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 60,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,014,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,056,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 669,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,290,000 after buying an additional 127,350 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $182.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.99 and a 200 day moving average of $178.20. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $158.83 and a 52 week high of $188.16. The company has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.