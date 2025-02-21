Centricity Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.8% in the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
IVW opened at $105.92 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $107.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.72. The firm has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.