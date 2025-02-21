Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Shares Acquired by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 294,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Suzano were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Suzano by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,597,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,978,000 after purchasing an additional 568,618 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Suzano by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 696,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda boosted its stake in shares of Suzano by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda now owns 428,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 244,000 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suzano by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 154,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 63,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suzano by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 17,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Suzano Stock Performance

Shares of SUZ opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.94. Suzano S.A. has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.14.

Suzano Cuts Dividend

About Suzano

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.3366 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Suzano’s payout ratio is 41.27%.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

